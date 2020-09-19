Community leaders discuss Rochester's economy

ROCHESTER, Minn- Friday, local and state leaders met to discuss Rochester's economy. It's part of a Regional Economic Recovery Tour the Minnesota Department of Employment, and Economic Development is conducting.

Commissioner Steve Grove started the roundtable by talking about the sweeping impact of this pandemic. The service industry is still struggling. Minnesota, though, has seen overall growth in new business. City leaders asked questions about supporting existing small businesses.

"Businesses are going to have to find new ways to reach customers,” said Grove. “We do think people should go out to restaurants and order meals and engage in a safe way. I think its the best time to buy local. Look at those local businesses find ways to support them. Buy stuff from the companies that you want to see survive."