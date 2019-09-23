Community leaders address teen vaping in Albert Lea

ALBERT LEA, Minn- Vaping among teens continues to be an issue despite the health warnings. Communities across the country are starting conversations about the topic. Monday nightFreeborn County Public Health held a program to educate 4-h families on vaping.

Jenny Hendrickson was one of the presenters at the event. She has a background in drug and alcohol counseling.

"Vaping is a local issue as well,” Hendrickson said. “Our data does show about one in five kids are using e-cigs locally. “

She says the scary thing about e-cigarettes is that we are still learning about the side effects of the product. Willis Marks formerly vaped and knows firsthand what the product can do. He says he stopped vaping after he developed a series of health issues such as asthma. His journey has to lead him to talk to his teenage son about using the product.

"My son asked me about it he wanted to try it,” Marks said. He’s got an older sibling that has done it and I just tell him that I'm not okay with it and talk to him about what is going on with me and I'm just hoping that he doesn't try it."

Hendrickson says one-way community leaders have stepped up to address teen vaping is by getting the tobacco age raised from 18 years old to 21 years old.