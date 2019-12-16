Community leaders brainstorm on Riverland's strategic plan

ALBERT LEA, Minn- Community leaders sat down at Riverland Community College Monday to create a five-year road map for the college. The topics included the institution's budget, student needs and the school's role in the community.

Bryan Skogheim is the manager of business development for the Freeborn Mower Cooperative Service. Skogheim was among a group of community leaders engaged in this strategic planning session. Supporting the school is important for this business leader. He's eager to strengthen the community's workforce.

"One of the things that I do in my job is that I make visits businesses,” Skogheim said. “Every conversation I have with them is about the skilled workforce."

Dr. Adenuga Atewologun is the president of Riverland Community College. HE says this planning phase gives them some good insight.

"That's part of why we are having this community outreach during our strategic planning for 2020 to 2025,” Atewologun said. “We want to partner with them. We want them to know what we are bringing to the table. "

The strategy session was focused on a handful of key objectives including retaining students, preparing them for success, continuing to develop the skills of faculty and offering programs aligning with the needs of students.

both men are excited about the future of Riverland Community College.

This was just the drafting stage. a formal plan will come out early next year.