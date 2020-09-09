Community input needed for downtown waterfront plan

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The city of Rochester is looking for community input on a plan to revitalize 60-acres in the downtown area.

On Wednesday several virtual community forums were held to help discuss plans. The Downtown Waterfront S.E. Small Area plan is being used as a guide to transform the downtown area and it includes around 1,600ft along the Zumbro River.

The forum discussed how the project is a gateway for downtown Rochester and how it looks to transform it to a future mixed-use neighborhood.

The timeline for creating the plan is around 7-8 months with the Rochester City Council hoping to adopt the final plan early next year.

Senior Planner of Perkins + Will, Jay Demma, say the goal is to include the community in the process as much as possible.

He explained, "Then we've encircled this whole process obviously with the fact that there are a variety that we're engaging the community throughout this process in order to get as rich and as broad sort of a viewpoint as possible."

If you weren't able to attending a meeting but still want to give your input there is a survey you can participate in by clicking here.