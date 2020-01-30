Community hosting benefit for The Bakery and Sportstitch

BLOOMING PRAIRIE, Minn-One Blooming Prairie group is making the recovery process easier. The non-profit known as Blooming Prairie Cancer Group met today to plan fundraising efforts.

On Tuesday The Bakery and Sportstitch were just two of the businesses paralyzed by the fast-moving fire that swept through The Bakery. Connie Trom says when you live in a town of less than 2000 such a fire like this is devastating to the local economy. After all, so many people depend on these businesses. These businesses don’t just provide service but also community support. Over the years both business has been generous to Blooming Prairie Cancer Group. Trom says this is why they want to pay it forward.

"If we ask they donate,” Trom said. “So that one of the things that Greg and Linda do they donate so our expenses are very minimal and it just gives more to offer to the causes we support

Trom is helping to spearhead fundraising efforts. On Saturday, February 15th from 4 pm to 8 pm there is a benefit being held for both businesses and those impacted at Pizza Cellar. There will be food, desert, and a silent auction. If you have any questions or would like to make a donation contact Connie Trom (507) 456-8431