Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Community hosting benefit for The Bakery and Sportstitch

The non-profit known as Blooming Prairie Cancer Group met today to plan fundraising efforts.

Posted: Jan 30, 2020 6:14 PM
Posted By: Maleeha Kamal

BLOOMING PRAIRIE, Minn-One Blooming Prairie group is making the recovery process easier. The non-profit known as Blooming Prairie Cancer Group met today to plan fundraising efforts.

On Tuesday The Bakery and Sportstitch were just two of the businesses paralyzed by the fast-moving fire that swept through The Bakery. Connie Trom says when you live in a town of less than 2000 such a fire like this is devastating to the local economy. After all, so many people depend on these businesses. These businesses don’t just provide service but also community support. Over the years both business has been generous to Blooming Prairie Cancer Group. Trom says this is why they want to pay it forward. 

"If we ask they donate,” Trom said. “So that one of the things that Greg and Linda do they donate so our expenses are very minimal and it just gives more to offer to the causes we support

Trom is helping to spearhead fundraising efforts. On Saturday, February 15th from 4 pm to 8 pm there is a benefit being held for both businesses and those impacted at Pizza Cellar. There will be food, desert, and a silent auction. If you have any questions or would like to make a donation contact Connie Trom (507) 456-8431

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 16°
Albert Lea
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 15°
Austin
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 22°
Charles City
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 20°
Rochester
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 15°
Another foggy morning commute
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Student Caucus

Image

Healthy Bluff Country Summit

Image

The State of Health in North Iowa

Image

Fighting Fires: Leave it to the Professionals

Image

Snowmobiles on Private Property

Image

New Windows for The Francis

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/30

Image

Warm Weather For a Busy Weekend

Image

Community Stands Together

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Outlining tonight's snow threat

Community Events