Community gathers for second annual Juneteenth Jubilee

People celebrated the new federal holiday in Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park with food, music, dancing, and vendors.

Posted: Jun 19, 2021 11:02 PM
Updated: Jun 20, 2021 12:25 AM
Posted By: Jeremy Wall

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Saturday was the first Juneteenth federally recognized as a holiday after President Biden signed off on it earlier this week. Although the Emancipation Proclamation freed enslaved people in 1863, the last slaves in Galveston Texas were not freed until June 19th, 1865. To celebrate, people came to Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park this weekend to sing, dance, and eat.

Journie, a Rochester non-profit, and The Med City's branch of NAACP, held their second annual Juneteenth Jubilee. Like many African Americans, the holiday this year is like no other for Rochester NAACP President Wale Elegbede.

"It's a lot more special because it's now a federal holiday. This is over 400 years in the making," says Elegbede.

Community members celebrated with food, music, and vendors. People like Billie Packer, who runs the Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union in Rochester, will now have another day off each year. The financial institution is one of the businesses observing the holiday.

"I'm very happy that they made it a national holiday. Our credit union is closed today and I think that other financial institutions will follow."

The event wouldn't be possible without people like Nashauna Johnson-Lenior, who founded Journie, and Barbara Johnson of the Rochester NAACP. Both helped put it together.

"I don't know how to do anything else but get involved. I wouldn't want to be anywhere else today but right here celebrating Juneteenth," says Jordan.

Jordan also tells KIMT News 3 Juneteenth isn't just about celebrating freedom but coming together as a community.

Community Events