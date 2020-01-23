Community foundation hands out over $100 grand in Floyd County

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – Over $100,000 has been awarded to 29 projects or organizations in Floyd County.

“There are many deserving causes and nonprofit organizations that apply for grant funding each year,” says Charlie Newman, Floyd County Community Foundation committee chair. “The Floyd County Community Foundation is proud to partner with these nonprofits to ensure they are able to offer the programs and services which create more vibrant communities for all people in Floyd County.”

Grants were announced Wednesday in the following areas:

Art and Culture

• Charles City Arts Council, Handicap Accessible Bathroom , $5,000

• Floyd County Fair Society, All American Lumberjack Show, $8,500

• Floyd County ISU Extension and Outreach, Youth Fair Exhibit Displays, $1,400

Community Betterment

• City of Floyd, Part II - Signage & Beautification of Cedar River Access, $2,000

• City of Marble Rock, Marble Rock Fun Days, $1,000

• City of Marble Rock, Park Board - New Bathrooms Project, $5,000

• Nora Springs Impact Group, Baseball and Softball Diamonds Revision, $5,000

Education

• Immaculate Conception School, S.M.A.R.T. Learning, $1,050

• Marble Rock Fire Department, Sparky Costume, $1,000

• Rudd-Rockford-Marble Rock School District, RRMR PTO, $2,000



Environment

• Floyd County, Conservation - Drinking Fountain Updates, $2,360

Health

• Charles City Rotary, It's OKay to be Safe, $1,500

• Floyd County Medical Center, Family Waiting Room Update, $6,000

• Sunset Generation of Rockford, Freezer Replacement, $1,100

Historic Preservation

• City of Charles City, Mooney Gallery Light Management and Library Display Project, $2,800

• Floyd County Historical Society Museum , Efficient Heating/Cooling System, $7,800

Human Service

• Avalon Center, Group Counseling, $2,000

• Charles City Family YMCA, Wheelchair Basketball Equipment, $7,000

• City of Charles City, Floyd County Foster Grandparents - In-Service, $4,000

• Floyd County, Sheriff's Office – Laptop, $5,000

• Floyd County Child Abuse Prevention Council, Advocacy, Awareness, Assistance - Family Supports for Prevention, $2,000

• Floyd County Quilts of Valor, Quilts of Valor, $1,500

• Grow Rockford Together Association, Rockford B/ASKids (Before/After School Kids) / SOAR (School's Out at Rockford), $3,000

• Immaculate Conception Church, Boy Scout Troop 1078, $2,000

• Jordan River, Messiah's Food Pantry, $10,000

• Northeast Iowa Food Bank, BackPack Program, $5,000

• Senior Citizens of Charles City Area, Special Events, $1,000

• The Learning Center (TLC), Our Future - TLC The GRAND Plan, $7,000

• Trinity United Methodist Church, Our Brother's Keeper, $3,000

Decisions on grant awards are determined by a local committee: Sue Bortz, Jim Erb, Lisa Garden, Kurt Hoeft, Sheila Koudelka, Jane Larson, Tracy Merfeld, Charlie Newman (chair), Rod Nordeng, Alicia Schmitt, Amy Staudt, Teresa Stevens-Marth and Erika Troyna.