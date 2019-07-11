Community foundation awards over $117,000

MASON CITY, Iowa – 37 projects will share in over $117,000 from the Cerro Gordo County Community Foundation.

The grants were awarded at the North Iowa Events Center Wednesday.

“The impact these dollars will make will be felt by many in the community,” says Paula Petersburg, CGCCF committee chair. “Our communities will be strengthened by the programs these funds support and that’s the reason local committee members are excited to lead this effort.”

The categories of funding and those receiving grant funds are:

Art and Culture

• City of Mason City, MacNider Art Museum - STEAM Learning Center, $1,149

• Clear Lake Arts Council, Carpet Replacement Project, $1,900

• River City Sculptures on Parade, Permanent Pedestals, $958

• The Mason City Foundation, Educational Audio Visual Equipment, $1,270

Community Betterment

• City of Rockwell, Library - Update for Changing Times - Project B, $3,784

• City of Swaledale, Park Improvement - Picnic Tables and Bench, $3,700

• Healthy Harvest of North Iowa, Supplies for Farmers Markets in Cerro Gordo County, $1,150

• Mason City Chamber of Commerce Foundation, Vision North Iowa, $4,790

• North Iowa Events Center, Marion E. Olson Building ADA Bathroom Improvement Construction - Final Phase, $6,945

• VFW Post 733 San Juan-Marne, Banquet Table Replacement Project, $1,150

Education

• City of Mason City, Library - AWE Early Literacy and Afterschool Edge Computers for Youth, $1,200

• Iowa JAG, iJAG: Helping Transform Students of Promise into Tomorrow's Leaders in Mason City, $2,874

• North Central Iowa Ag in the Classroom, Agriculture Education in Cerro Gordo County Schools, $1,435

• North Iowa Area Community College Foundation, SimMan ALS: Advancing Health Care Education in North Iowa, $3,832

Environment

• Association for the Preservation of Clear Lake, Clear Lake Water Quality Protection Project, $7,200

• Cerro Gordo County, Conservation Department - Lime Creek Nature Center Exhibit Renovation Project, $2,875

• Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Oak Savana Restoration, $1,900

Health

• Camp Tanglefoot, AEDs for Easy Access Throughout Camp Grounds, $1,839

• Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health, Safe & Healthy Homes, $2,639

• City of Thornton, EMS Association - Mass Casualty Trauma Kits, $2,553

• Comprehensive Systems, Bike Therapy For Individuals with Special Needs, $1,437

• Elderbridge Agency on Aging, Material Aid, $1,900

• Mason City Family YMCA, Rock Steady Boxing - Mason City Safety and Equipment Update, $10,000

• Rockwell-Swaledale EMS, Communications Equipment, $4,246.50

Historic Preservation

• Pioneer Museum and Historical Society of North Iowa, Junction School House Climate Control, $1,200

• Wright on the Park, Historic Park Inn Hotel Roof Preservation, $5,000

Human Service

• City of Rockwell, Fire Department - Safety Equipment Replacement Kits & Helmets, $4,790

• City of Swaledale, Fire Department - SCBA, $6,146

• Epiphany Parish, Cerro Gordo County Adult Drug Treatment Court, $1,581

• Food Bank of Iowa, Feeding Cerro Gordo County , $2,395

• Francis Lauer Youth Services, Bedroom Basics, $1,180

• Habitat for Humanity of North Central Iowa, IT Software and Computers for Habitat, $1,900

• Mason City Senior Activity Center, Furnace and Air Conditioner Replacement, $4,790

• North Iowa CERT, Flood Equipment 2019, $2,395

• One Vision, Thrift Stores Equipment, $965

• Thornton Volunteer Fire Association, Thornton Fireman Turn Out Gear - Year 2, $4,790

• Ventura Firefighters Association, Jaws of Life, $7,500

Decisions on grant awards are determined by a local committee. Members of the CGCCF Committee include: Shaun Arneson, Dalena Barz, Angela Determan (Secretary/Treasurer), John Drury, Mary Ingham, Julie Kaduce, Paula Petersburg (Chair), Marty Ramaekers, Adam Wedmore (Vice Chair) and Sterling Young.

Cerro Gordo County Community Foundation committee members present a grant check for $2,395 to Food Bank of Iowa representative Emma Christianson for the Feeding Cerro Gordo County program.