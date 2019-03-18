Community forum on childcare in the Kasson-Mantorville district

KASSON, Minn. - On Monday night, Kasson-Mantorville Superintendent Mark Matuska presented at a community forum at the Kasson-Mantorville Community Education building.

A few months ago, parents in the district were asked to fill out a survey regarding childcare in the area. The district was hoping for 200 respondents, but received more than 400. On Monday, the results were revealed. Matuska says they show that local families are happy with the quality of childcare, but want more accessible options.

Matuska is hoping in-home daycare providers and childcare centers will fill the gap and help boost the local economy. If that doesn't happen, the school district may need to take action to meet the needs of families in the district and draw more families to the district.

"To make sure that we're not continuing to lose families to other communities because people, when they take a look at the Kasson-Mantorville school system, not only are they looking for a great home and a great school, but they have to have a place to bring their kids," explains Matuska.

At the meeting, attendees filled out response forms to give feedback on what they would like to see happen.