Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Community forum on childcare in the Kasson-Mantorville district

Superintendent Matuska says survey results show that local families are happy with the quality of childcare, but want more accessible options.

Posted: Mar. 18, 2019 7:43 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

KASSON, Minn. - On Monday night, Kasson-Mantorville Superintendent Mark Matuska presented at a community forum at the Kasson-Mantorville Community Education building.

A few months ago, parents in the district were asked to fill out a survey regarding childcare in the area. The district was hoping for 200 respondents, but received more than 400. On Monday, the results were revealed. Matuska says they show that local families are happy with the quality of childcare, but want more accessible options.

Matuska is hoping in-home daycare providers and childcare centers will fill the gap and help boost the local economy. If that doesn't happen, the school district may need to take action to meet the needs of families in the district and draw more families to the district.

"To make sure that we're not continuing to lose families to other communities because people, when they take a look at the Kasson-Mantorville school system, not only are they looking for a great home and a great school, but they have to have a place to bring their kids," explains Matuska.

At the meeting, attendees filled out response forms to give feedback on what they would like to see happen.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 26°
Albert Lea
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 32°
Austin
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 34°
Charles City
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 30°
Rochester
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 22°
Tracking warmer weather by the end of the week!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hands free driving in Minnesota

Image

Next Week's Work Week

Image

Community Child Care Forum

Image

Working to fix pot holes

Image

Bridge Coming to Trail

Image

New dog parks to be developed

Image

Meals on Wheels kicks off 'Week of Champions'

Image

Flood cleanup kits available

Image

Shoe Away Hunger

Image

Busy urgent care centers

Community Events