People in Rochester try to stay cool during heat wave

ROCHESTER, Minn.- It's another hot day in Rochester. With both public pools and Cascade Lake Beach being closed, the fight to stay cool continues, and people are looking for ways to beat the heat.

"We're drinking lots of water, trying to stay cool any way we can," said Jessica Eicksteadt. " We have the sprinkler going, a little splash pad in our yard hooked up to the hose. Just trying to get the water going as much as we can."

Folks like Thomas Morgan are a little surprised to see this excessive heat wave in Minnesota. Morgan is visiting family in The Med City from Colorado.

"It's pretty humid and warm but we're dealing with it. It's not so bad."

Other people like Terry Maus enjoy the heat and don't have a problem with it.

"I think it's wonderful. I get out of town when the winter is here. I come back to Minnesota when we have this lovely warm weather. There's nothing better."

Maus says he stays cool by drinking a tall cool glass of ice water.

If you plan to step out, remember to stay hydrated and put on some sunscreen.