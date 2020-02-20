Clear

Community discussion about the proposal to change state's constitution on public education

There's a community conversation going on about the proposal in Rochester.

Posted: Feb 20, 2020 10:35 AM
Posted By: Madelyne Watkins

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The President and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, Neel Kashkari, and former Minnesota Supreme Court Justice Alan Page will be at 125 Live discussing exactly what they're trying to do.

Minnesota has the nations second-widest achievement gap and graduation gap between black and white students. Kashkari and Page are proposing to change the states constitution so every child in Minnesota has an equal right to a quality education - no matter the color of their skin or their zip code.

Heidi Wilkins with Diversity Council said it's important the community knows they do have a say on this proposal. "I think that we really need to get feedback from the community to make sure that we ask questions, to make sure that everything that's going in to the amendment is what the community wants and needs in the state of Minnesota."

The public is invited to attend the discussion. It starts at 6:30 p.m.

