Community enjoys the return of Thursdays Downtown to Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Vendors, tents, and live music are back in action as Thursdays Downtown have returned to Rochester.

Since 2004, the event has grown into a large music and arts festival that draws more than 20,000 people according to the Rochester Downtown Alliance and the organization says there will be around 115 unique vendor each week.

Thursdays Downtown had to be cancelled last year due to the pandemic so the community is happy to see it start up again.

Jenny Mehta said, "Last summer we missed it because of COVID and there are some favourites that we have that we love checking out every summer. It's fun, the energy down here is great."

Her daughter Leela Mehta added, "I like it because it has a lot of food and snow cones and fun stuff to visit!"

KIMT News 3 also spoke with Darlene and Dennis Origer who were stopping down to grab a bite.

"It's fun to see people again and talk to people and just know that everyone is out there still," said Darlene. Dennis added, "Yep, it's good to get out and see the people."

There will be a total of 60 acts taking the stage at Peace Plaza during the summer. The event runs from July 8th through September 9th.

You can find a full entertainment lineup by clicking here and you can find an interactive vendor map by clicking here.