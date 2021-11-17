Community divided over Mason City School Board's decision to transition away from 'Mohawk' name

MASON CITY, Iowa - The Mason City School Board's decision to retire and transition away from the longtime 'Mohawk' mascot is being met with approval as well as opposition.

At Monday night's school board meeting, folks spoke out against and supporting the change. Phillip Sanchez and Cristy Tass were two of those speakers at the meeting. Both Mason City alums, Sanchez, who has Native American ancestry, has seen how attitudes regarding the usage of Native American tribes and imagery as sports teams have shifted over the years, including from his time as a student.

"People didn't have that cultural awareness back then that they do today. There's a lot more empathy about cultural differences, beliefs and customs. Now it's at the forefront, and it should be."

While he recognizes the history and heritage behind the name that has been in use in the district for nearly 100 years, Sanchez is in support of the change, believing using the name is insensitive to the Mohawk tribe. He adds that the change could bring out support not just in the community, but also from the student body, including in the design phase.

"I understand the tradition, emotion and passion behind keeping the Mohawk name. I get it. Some people believe that they will always be a Mohawk, and there's nothing wrong with that. But it's good for the community to move forward."

Tass, on the other hand, is not in support of the change, saying that decades of tradition should not be erased. She urged board members to reconsider their stance.

"Suddenly, our society has become so offended about everything. Stop and think about it."

She adds that the usage of the name was never meant to be derogatory or insensitive, but rather as a symbol of pride. Tass also encouraged that relationships should be formed between the district and the Mohawk tribe.

"Mason City has promoted the Mohawk name with values that inspire respect, and have used logo images that are not caricatures, but portraits that resemble historic paintings."

The board is expected to have a timeline laid out for a new name at their January 17 meeting, with a new mascot set to be in place by July 1. The traditional red and black color scheme will be included in the new mascot.