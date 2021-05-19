Community comes together to celebrate Meredith Willson's 119th birthday

MASON CITY, Iowa - He's best known for writing the book, music and lyrics for the 1957 hit Broadway musical The Music Man.

On the 119th anniversary of Mason City native Meredith Willson's birth, community members came together to honor the composer and conductor with a special birthday party featuring not only cake and ice cream, but also a showing of the 1962 version of The Music Man, and in true spirit, live music.

Amy Kaduce is a self admitted band nerd, playing in marching band both while growing up in Ventura and with the Hawkeye marching band. She says '76 Trombones' is in her blood, and when she moved back to North Iowa, she felt compelled to keep Willson's name alive.

"To know that we have cool things in town to offer, I wanted to be a part of that and build on that and get the community involved."

With the pandemic grinding events to a halt last year, Kaduce feels that he would be proud to see a return to some sense of normalcy.

"We've got band fest coming up, all of the community events that people are really craving, craving live music, craving being out and about with your family and doing family friendly activities."

Growing up, Allison Day learned about Willson in school, and also participated in the North Iowa Band Festival yearly. As a music teacher at Harding Elementary, she says Willson's influence is far reaching, and sees it in her students' excitement.

"It's so fun to see their faces light up, and get so excited that he's from Mason City, they know where the house is, they know where the square is, and they're so excited and proud of their hometown."

She feels it's important to teach Willson and his legacy to the next generation.

"I think it's very important for the kids to know where they came from, and to connect them to a piece of music and a piece of art and culture that is unique to our area and tells our story as Mason City natives."