Community celebrates the history and revitilization of Ear of Corn Tower

ROCHESTER, Minn.- It's one of the most iconic landmarks in Rochester. Since 1931, the Ear of Corn Tower has called The Med City home. On Saturday, community members came out to celebrate its history and revitilization.

The water tower is located right by the Graham Park near the land where Reid, Murdoch & Co, Libby, McNeil &Libby, and Seneca Foods once stood. Allen Whipple is a former employee of Libby, McNeil,&Libby, and Seneca Foods. He has fond memories of the tower.

"The nightlight as it showed up of course, it was lit up with red lights to guide the planes into the airport across the street. I remember that vividly of coming home from North Korea and a little plane banking along side the Ear Corn Water Tower."

Olmsted County Commissioner Jim Bier used to work for one of the plants and connects personally to the landmark.

"I was a former employee at Libby and Seneca so a little bit of me is in that water tower."

In recent years, there's been debate on whether the water tower should be teared down or removed. Thanks to the fondness of the community, Ear of Corn Tower is able to stay in its location. It even received some new paint recently.

According to Mat Miller, the county's director of facilities and building operations, the corn tower will be painted again in the future. Olmsted County is also deciding what to do with the land the water tower stands on.