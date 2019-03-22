Community honoring Noelani Robinson

BLOOMING PRAIRIE, Minn.-A memorial is growing for Noelani Robinson.

Now, we're learning a fundraising effort is getting underway.

The nationwide search for the 2-year-old from Milwaukee came to a tragic end along a Dodge County Road with the discovery of her body.

Her death remains under investigation, we went to the memorial site to find out how the community members in the area are keeping the young girl's memory alive.

Austin's Roddric Drumgold was like many people across the country holding out hope the child would return.

“Didn’t get the result we prayed for so now we have to do something positive," said Drumgold.

Each morning, Roddric comes to count the donations ear marked for the Robinson family.

An amber alert was issued for Noelani after authorities arrested her father Dariaz Higgins in Milwaukee.

Higgins is facing murder charges for the death of Noelani's mother, Sierra Robinson.

Deloise Lipsey, a woman who officials say was traveling with Higgins, is charged with aiding a felon.

