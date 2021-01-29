Community Outreach Specialists are assisting Rochester area law enforcement with crisis calls

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Law enforcement in Olmsted County recently started partnering with Community Outreach Specialists to help respond to crisis calls about with mental health, welfare checks and people who suffer with a chemical dependency. Three new specialists recently started assisting.

There has been a social worker in Olmsted County since 2017, but the pandemic sped up the process to allow an expansion of the program. Nikki Niles is the Program Manager of the Diversity, Equity and Community Outreach Team and she explained historically, most crisis calls are dropped into one bucket instead of having specific help. She said it's important officers are able to differentiate between a criminal call and a crisis call, meaning they need to treat public health matters through a public health lens and treat criminal matters through a criminal lens. "Sometimes those roles will intersect, but we can still provide the appropriate service to the client however they're presenting in that moment," said Niles.

There's no doubt the pandemic has brought on new challenges for first responders. "We started to see burn out if you will. We've started to see the onset of new mental illnesses and diagnosis," Niles explained. "We've started to see an increase in chemicals, just kind of all dealing with everything that's going on around us with some of the things that we can't control."

Even though this program has only been implemented in the field for a week, Niles said she's seen how the specialists are giving the person they're helping a sense of comfort. It gives them the freedom to talk about the issue they're facing without fears of consequences. As this partnership grows, Niles wants everyone to systemically understand the importance of treating crisis calls the correct way and for other jurisdictions to implement similar programs.