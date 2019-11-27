Community Kitchen serves Thanksgiving meal

MASON CITY, Iowa - The nasty weather didn't stop people in Mason City from enjoying a Thanksgiving meal a day early.

Community Kitchen has been serving their thanksgiving feast ever since they opened their doors back in 1982. It was a traditional Thanksgiving meal with all the trimmings, complete with turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, and everyone's favorite, pumpkin pie.

KIMT News 3's Amy Fleming joined her dad, Eric, donning an apron and serving food. Cargill and local grocery stores donated most of the food that was served today. It takes a couple of days to get everything prepped and cooked for the big meal. Over 300 pounds of turkey were gobbled up by the diners.