Community Kitchen of North Iowa serving up Thanksgiving to-go

MASON CITY, Iowa - The Community Kitchen of North Iowa serves up a large Thanksgiving meal each year, drawing in hundreds of hungry customers, as well as volunteers, who come not only to help serve up a delicious feast, but also strike up a conversation.

Unfortunately, the pandemic has forced the kitchen to change how they're doing things this year. But it didn't stop volunteers from helping those who need it most, just a day earlier than normal.

Instead of having a sit-down meal, hungry folks were treated to a full meal, consisting of turkey (courtesy of Cargill) and gravy, corn and mashed potatoes, rolls, pie and milk. Over 450 meals were served up on Wednesday.

Jane Fisher is a familiar face to those who regularly come to the kitchen. She reflects on how thankful she is to volunteer her time at the kitchen.

"The people are so appreciative. It's different this year with just doing takeout, but when they're here and you're walking through the tables, they talk to you and they're so appreciative. I like that the best."

Volunteer Dan Guffey notes that 2020 has been a difficult year for those who are trying to make ends meet, and may feel a bit hopeless.

"You come in, there's nothing to eat, you're not going to have any hope. You're going to be down. This is the perfect opportunity for the community kitchen and Cargill to help out."

Talking with volunteers and staff, they say that they hope next year will be a return to normalcy, and allow folks to come in, sit down, have a great meal, and have a strong social comraderie once again.