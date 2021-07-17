Community Kitchen of North Iowa receives nearly $9K in COVID-19 relief funds

MASON CITY, Iowa - The pandemic may have forced the Community Kitchen of North Iowa to pivot to a to-go only model. But the folks that walk through the doors each week have been greatly appreciative of taking the guesswork out of where their next meal will come from.

Recently, the kitchen received nearly $9,000 in COVID-19 relief funds from the Iowa Food Bank Association, which went toward the purchase of a larger commercial refrigerator that will stock plenty of producers, as well as to-go containers.

With the kitchen seeing quite the uptick in those coming in for meals, executive director Amanda Ragan feels the funds are necessary and perfectly timed.

"With the carryouts, we're actually getting more to families and young kids are getting these delivered to their homes, and that's really good too."

As to when the kitchen will reopen for dine-in service again, Ragan says out of the concern with the spread of the Delta variant, as well as construction next to the kitchen along Monroe Avenue, it will remain to-go only for the forseeable future.

The kitchen continues to serve lunch from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. every day except Sunday, and from 4:30-5:45 p.m. Monday-Thursday.