Community Kitchen of North Iowa continues to see growth in new clients

MASON CITY, Iowa - The pandemic has made the ongoing problem of hunger all the more clear. Despite the economy picking back up, many families are still finding it difficult to figure out where their next meal is coming from.

Over the past year, the Community Kitchen of North Iowa has seen a steady growth in clients since the pandemic started. Executive Director Amanda Ragan attributes that growth due to the convenience of their carry-out only meal model. Though some have transitioned back to in-person work, Ragan says that some with health issues have not been able to go back to in-person work, and rely on the kitchen to help with meal costs.

"We have a wide variety of people that are working on a very low income, so we have many folks that have low income jobs that are working and come here for the part that stretches their budget."

While staff is considering to bring back dine-in service, Ragan says logistics will have them choose between one or the other.

"We have a very limited amount of staff, we have volunteers, but volunteers aren't here every single day on occasions where we are completely swamped, the end of the month in particular. That would be over what we're probably able to carry off right now."

According to the Iowa Data Portal, the number of Iowans who are on food assistance is dropping. Last month, nearly 288,000 recipients applied for assistance, a drop from a peak of 338,000 in May 2020.