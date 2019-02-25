Community Kitchen names volunteer of the year

MASON CITY, Iowa – Community Kitchen of North Iowa says it served 47,418 meals in 2018.

The announcement was made during the organization’s annual meeting.

"The Community Kitchen is very proud we are able to continue serving those who are hungry in our seven-county service area,” said Jessica Reith, President of The Kitchen Board of Directors. "2018 was a very significant year for us, as it marked the 36th anniversary of our founding. To be able to be of service to our North Iowa communities for over three decades is a remarkable accomplishment for any organization. We look forward to serving those who need us for more years in the future. The Kitchen has always been proud to be at the forefront of the fight against hunger in our area.”

Barry Trump of Mason City was also honored as the “2018 Community Kitchen Volunteer of the Year.”

“The need for The Community Kitchen is reinforced to us every day,” Amanda Ragan, Community Kitchen Executive Director concluded. “Last year we recorded 1,074 individual clients who ate with us at least once, if not more times. These were men, women, and children who have a hunger need in their lives. They know we are here to help them and have been for more than a third of a century.”