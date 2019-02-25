Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Community Kitchen names volunteer of the year

Volunteer award presented to Barry Trump. Volunteer award presented to Barry Trump.

Served over 40,000 meals in 2018.

Posted: Feb. 25, 2019 12:54 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – Community Kitchen of North Iowa says it served 47,418 meals in 2018.

The announcement was made during the organization’s annual meeting.

"The Community Kitchen is very proud we are able to continue serving those who are hungry in our seven-county service area,” said Jessica Reith, President of The Kitchen Board of Directors. "2018 was a very significant year for us, as it marked the 36th anniversary of our founding. To be able to be of service to our North Iowa communities for over three decades is a remarkable accomplishment for any organization. We look forward to serving those who need us for more years in the future. The Kitchen has always been proud to be at the forefront of the fight against hunger in our area.”

Barry Trump of Mason City was also honored as the “2018 Community Kitchen Volunteer of the Year.”

“The need for The Community Kitchen is reinforced to us every day,” Amanda Ragan, Community Kitchen Executive Director concluded. “Last year we recorded 1,074 individual clients who ate with us at least once, if not more times. These were men, women, and children who have a hunger need in their lives. They know we are here to help them and have been for more than a third of a century.”

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 4° Lo: -3°
Feels Like: -11°
Albert Lea
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 2° Lo: -6°
Feels Like: -10°
Austin
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 6° Lo: -3°
Feels Like: -4°
Charles City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 5° Lo: -2°
Feels Like: -12°
Rochester
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 3° Lo: -7°
Feels Like: -13°
Dangerous Travel and very cold air to start your week.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Watch: Drone footage of workers clearing I-35 Monday morning

Image

Watch: Drone footage of workers clearing closed southbound lane of I-35

Image

Watch: Drone footage of workers clearing I-35

Image

MercyOne Launch

Image

Tracking dangerous travel conditions

Image

Tracking Dangerous Travel Today

Image

Tracking Wicked Wind Chills and BAN Roads.

Image

Winter travel

Image

Minnesota section wrestling finals

Image

Highlights: North Iowa Bulls host the Rochester Grizzlies

Community Events