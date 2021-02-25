Community Kitchen continues to see record number of people in need

MASON CITY, IA-Hunger continues to be a growing problem in many communities. The Community Kitchen is experiencing record numbers of people in need.

In 2020 the Community Kitchen says they served 10,000 more meals than the year before. The meals that would normally be served on-site are now packaged to go. Sandy Funk works for the community kitchen and says the need is so great that they have some folks picking up as many as 5 or 6 meals daily.

"Our numbers have remained high even in this sub-freezing temperatures,” said Funk. “On these days we probably saw 160 or a 170 which I think is phenomenal considering that many of these people don't have cars.”

Funk says right they need donations and volunteers to continue their mission.