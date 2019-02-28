Clear
Community Health Forum hosted in Rochester

Issues that were discussed to make the community feel more welcoming.

Posted: Feb. 28, 2019 6:23 PM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Rochester continues to grow, a community forum held in the med city today was focused on health care and participate in the Community Health Needs Assessment or CHNA questions.
The concerns were documented for county leaders to look at later, so they'll know what issues to spend more time and resources on.
“A lot of times we'll have anecdotal information and it doesn't really represent the broader communities so this is a way for us to hear those,” Said April Sutor.
She attended and volunteered at the forum today.
She says the county should address racial disparity and create a more welcoming community.
“We need people to be healthy we need people in the workforce we need people to be able to contribute to the level to maximize their lives,” she said.
There will be more listening sessions in March but the next community health forum will be held on June 6th.

