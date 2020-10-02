Community Health Center of Mason City celebrates two-year anniversary

MASON CITY, Iowa - It has been precisely two years since the Community Health Center of Mason City officially opened to the public.

Since day one, the clinic has provided medical, dental and behavioral health services to everyone, regardless of their ability to pay.

Outreach coordinator Regina Suhrbier says the clinic has been fulfilling its purpose.

"One thing that we really pride ourselves in is having all of these services under one roof. If someone comes in for a tooth ache, but find out that there's something else going on in their life, we can help them as a team together. All three of our departments, working together to help that individual."

During the height of the pandemic earlier this year, the clinic had to temporarily suspend dental services.

"We only accepted emergency cases during that time, so there was a slowdown in patients. We're very glad to be able to have our dental open again. We know that's a big need in the community."

Also, the clinic has added same-day, rapid COVID-19 testing, which has immediately seen strong response when it started this week.