Community Health Center adding faster coronavirus testing machine

MASON CITY, Iowa - As coronavirus cases continue to climb, there's a new, faster way to get tested.

Beginning Monday, those who need a same-day test can get one at the Community Health Center using the Sofia machine, an antigen-based test that is already in use at the Fort Dodge center. After a nasal swab, a cartridge with the sample is inserted into the machine, with the ability to determine if the same is positive or negative in as little as 20 minutes.

CEO Renae Kruckenberg says the immediate turnaround is perfect for anyone who wants to know if the people they've been in contact with recently need to be tested.

"A lot of times, they consider you contagious 48 hours prior to actually testing positive. So you have to think about that for public health tracing, and let family members or people you've been around know or public health will contact you, and then you can think about the people you've been around so they can do contact tracing."

She says the decision to purchase the Sofia machine followed extensive research into its reliability, which matches the state's hygenic lab testing.

"When you look at the comparison studies, it says it has 96.7% positivity rating accuracy for PCR testing, and negativity is 100% matching the PCR testing."

If you need to be tested, you are urged to make an appointment by calling the center at 641-450-0601. Test can usually be done either the same day or next day.