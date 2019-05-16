Community Gardens being installed at low-income housing

ROCHESTER, Minn. - This week, people from the Olmsted County Housing and Redevelopment Authority, the Plant a Seed Initiative, SNAP education, and other volunteers are working to install community gardens at Homestead Green, Homestead Terrace, and Westwood. The gardens are funded through a SHIP grant through Public Health.

They're laying down cardboard, which will kill the grass beneath it. Wheelbarrows of mulch are topping the cardboard, with straw on top to protect the mulch from being washed away by rain. The cardboard will disintegrate and become mulch. Residents will be able to have their own plot of the garden to grow their own produce. Seeds can be taken from the Rochester Public Library for free.

"Low income families that live here will be able to create their own gardens, whatever culturally appropriate seeds they want or type of food they want to create and it goes back to them at the end of the day so they can nurture it, take care of it, and then harvest it at the end of that," says Abubakar Farah, a SNAP educator.

The gardeners need more volunteers because they're running behind schedule in creating the gardens. To get involved, you can contact the Olmsted County Housing and Redevelopment Authority.