Clear

Community Development Director named in Rochester

Cindy Steinhauser Cindy Steinhauser

City manager from Kentucky is taking the new position.

Posted: Nov. 27, 2018 6:51 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The new director of Rochester’s Community Development Department will be Cindy Steinhauser.

This new position in city government will “will provide key leadership to the department with the vision to be recognized as America’s most innovative developments services team” according to the announcement of Steinhauser’s hire. She is currently City Manager of Frankfort, Kentucky, and spent 20 years before that working in city government for Dubuque, Iowa.

“I am honored to have been selected to serve the City of Rochester,” says Steinhauser. “It is exciting to join a community and leadership team that is focused on innovation and growth. I look forward to working with our partner organizations, city teammates, and the community to implement the vision of the City of Rochester for every person, every day."

Steinhauser was the first recipient of the Great American Main Street Award from the National Trust for Historic Preservation and is an active member of International City/County Management Association.

“Cindy is a strategic thinker with a proven ability to bring community members, organizations, and city departments together to accomplish key initiatives,” says Rochester City Administrator Steve Rymer. “Her leadership will be key in shaping the new department and helping advance priorities vital to the long-term sustainability of the Rochester community. We look forward to having Cindy on the team.”

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 6°
Albert Lea
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 18°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
18° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 11°
Charles City
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 6°
Rochester
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 9°
Chilly temps will carry us into the overnight with snow picking up tomorrow.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tuesday Evening's KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Preparing for the changes in the workforce

Image

RFD Wants Community Input

Image

Golden Apple

Image

Breweries teaming up to help out after the California wildfires

Image

Mercy Medical Center reports patient information was accessed

Image

ROMAINE RECALL

Image

Your Tuesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Keeping Kids Safe from Sex Trafficking

Image

Contract for pool use terminated

Community Events