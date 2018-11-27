Community Development Director named in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The new director of Rochester’s Community Development Department will be Cindy Steinhauser.

This new position in city government will “will provide key leadership to the department with the vision to be recognized as America’s most innovative developments services team” according to the announcement of Steinhauser’s hire. She is currently City Manager of Frankfort, Kentucky, and spent 20 years before that working in city government for Dubuque, Iowa.

“I am honored to have been selected to serve the City of Rochester,” says Steinhauser. “It is exciting to join a community and leadership team that is focused on innovation and growth. I look forward to working with our partner organizations, city teammates, and the community to implement the vision of the City of Rochester for every person, every day."

Steinhauser was the first recipient of the Great American Main Street Award from the National Trust for Historic Preservation and is an active member of International City/County Management Association.

“Cindy is a strategic thinker with a proven ability to bring community members, organizations, and city departments together to accomplish key initiatives,” says Rochester City Administrator Steve Rymer. “Her leadership will be key in shaping the new department and helping advance priorities vital to the long-term sustainability of the Rochester community. We look forward to having Cindy on the team.”