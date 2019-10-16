Clear

Community Day at Century High School

Century High School students ditched the daily lesson plan for a community day.

Posted: Oct 16, 2019 9:00 PM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

ROCHESTER, Minn.-If you were to stop by Century High School today, you’d probably see students outside of the classroom. That's because today is Community Day at Century, where students do various activities to build a stronger school community.

Activities including art to even learning how to change a tire can allow students and teachers to see one another in a different light.

Staff and students are ditching the daily lesson plan for various fun activities. Natalia Benjamin is a teacher at Century. She hopes students walk away gaining one more friend.
“Get to know each other hopefully interact with their teachers in non school ways.,” she said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 39°
Albert Lea
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 37°
Austin
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 39°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 39°
Rochester
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 39°
Here comes the warmer air for the end of the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sports OT: October 16th

Image

SAW: Caden Schrage of Northwood-Kensett

Image

Kavars Trail: Day 2

Image

Location chosen for MercyOne clinic

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 10-16

Image

Senator Smith talks farming struggles

Image

Structure Fire McIntire

Image

Record number of state troopers hit

Image

Stormteam 3 Weather Tour Byron

Image

Weiss trial update Day 3

Community Events