Community Day at Century High School

ROCHESTER, Minn.-If you were to stop by Century High School today, you’d probably see students outside of the classroom. That's because today is Community Day at Century, where students do various activities to build a stronger school community.

Activities including art to even learning how to change a tire can allow students and teachers to see one another in a different light.

Staff and students are ditching the daily lesson plan for various fun activities. Natalia Benjamin is a teacher at Century. She hopes students walk away gaining one more friend.

“Get to know each other hopefully interact with their teachers in non school ways.,” she said.