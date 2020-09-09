Community Center Launches "Learning Pods" Program for Kids

ROCHESTER, Minn. - With fall semester kicking off, one Rochester community center is offering parents some much-needed help with after school care.

125 Live is hosting learning pods to help kids stay up to date with their school work safely.

The program, which held its first session this afternoon, aims to support school-aged children with math, reading, and a variety of other subjects.

While the organization typically focuses on helping adults stay active, officials say concerns from their community inspired them to act.

"A lot of parents feel like it's impossible to work full-time and also ensure they supervise their kids to have their homework done, or teach them, or coach them with lots of different aspects of school," said Sylwia Bujak-Oliver, Executive Director of 125 Live.

The learning pods program also aims to tech children practical skills and lessons they might not learn in a traditional classroom.