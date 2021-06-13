Community excited for Rochester public pools reopening on Monday

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Pack your sunscreen, towel, bathing suit, and sunglasses because the Silver Lake and Soldiers Field Pool are opening again on Monday.

Soldiers Field Pool was temporarily closed last week after its huge turnout led to fights, trespassing, and children left unattended. Parents like Katie Hasleiet are ready for it to reopen.

"I think it's super exciting that it's opening. Hopefully, everyone can be respectful of the rules so we can all have a good time enjoying the pool."

Other people like Chad Anderson, a tourist visiting The Med City from Texas, were hoping to jump in it on Sunday. Anderson doesn't mind waiting until Monday.

"It's gonna be great. Looking forward to it."

Silver Lake Pool was suppose to open last Monday but got delayed because of safety concerns and a pipe bursting. It will be open from 12pm-5pm and Soldiers Field Pool will be open from 12pm-8pm. Anyone planning to use them will need to make a reservation.