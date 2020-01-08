Clear

Southern Minnesota communities rally behind officer who was shot and his family: 'They are just wonderful'

ALBERT LEA, Minn- The community support is growing for a Waseca officer shot in the line of duty.

Officer Arik Matson was ambushed while responding to a domestic disturbance complaint on Monday. He is still hospitalized and in critical condition. Authorities say Tyler Janovsky shot and severely wounded Matson. Janovsky is now facing attempted murder charges.

The community has rallied behind Matson. Several fundraising efforts are currently taking place. Abi Gerdes is selling t-shirts to benefit Matson. Gerdes goes to church with the Matson family.

"They are loving and bubbly, they are just wonderful, they are caring, and open," Gerdes said.

When she found out that Matson had been shot while on duty, her heart dropped.

"I immediately prayed,” Matson said. “ Then I reached out to our church family."

She says she wanted to help her friends.

"I was just thinking of a way and t-shirts are my thing so I created this logo,” Matson.

It's a logo Matson wife helped her with.

The money from the shirt sales will be donated to the family.
The Albert Lea Police Department has also set up an account at the City and County Employees Credit Union.
There’s also a GoFundMe page that has reached over $120,000. Freeborn County Sheriff Kurt Freitag says Matson is a good friend and he is rooting for him

"If people have an extra ten or twenty extra bucks that they could spare, please donate,” Freitag said. “ The family has a long way to go a little bit of extra money will always help.”

If you would like to purchase a shirt email Abi Gerdes at thesweetsypiemom.com 

