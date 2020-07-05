Communities in Southern Minnesota find ways to celebrate the 4th of July

Austin, Minn-Due to the Coronavirus The City of Austin decided canceled its July 4th celebration known as Freedom Fest. The cancellation prompted community members to think outside the box, they found a way to social distance while still celebrating the fourth.

About 25 cars decked out in red, whiteand blue decorations paraded through Austin.

The Austin residents took part in a July 4th car parade.

"It was beautiful to see the smiles on peoples faces the waves as we went past all the senior care facilities and a few of them were outside a lot of them were in their windows waving,” said Dan Mueller, organizer.

The 4th is organizer Mueller's favorite holiday.

“It because it represents my heritage my family,” said Mueller. “ Many of them fought in the wars some of them came over on the mayflower. So all of those pieces that make up America ."

When Mueller heard of the city decision he decided to create his own celebration.

About a group of 20 backed him up on his plans. Joseph Tarpeh

is originally from West Africia. Saturday’s event not only celebrated America's freedom but also Austin's diversity.

After the parade participants marched through the park with flags that represent their heritage.

Tarpeh says this symbolic act made him and other minorities feel included.

"Being here in Austin celebrating united states independence where the flag of Liberia is presented that means liberia is also presented, Tarpeh said. “It indicates to me United States is a nation of many nations. We all are from different backgrounds. We all are from different cultures but we are united in one location.

Mueller put together a total of three events today The Car Parade in Austin , A Flag walk of Nations and A Car Cruise of Mower County.

While Austin canceled their firework show the city of Stewartville decided to go through with theirs.

Close to four hundred shells were created for a massive display.

Each year Stewartville firefighters that are certified in pyrotek volunteer to create a display from scratch.

Jarett Jones has been part of the show for the last seven years. He says the crew work for free to help alleviate cost for the city.

"The number of fireworks can cost in the range of $10,000,” said Jones. “To have a company to come in and put the show with their liability insurance and the time that they put it could double in price. So this is something that we can give back to the community and help the city out"

Jones says some of the shells that are six inches in diameter will shoot up fireworks as high as a thousand feet.

He estimates the display will be visible from as far as fifteen miles away.