Clear

Communities feeling firefighter shortage

Fires over the weekend in Albert lea and Austin is shining a light on the need for firefighter volunteers.

Posted: Dec. 10, 2018 9:50 PM
Updated: Dec. 10, 2018 9:51 PM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

ALBERT LEA, Minn.-When there’s a fire you call 911, but the Austin and Albert Lea Fire Departments are experiencing fewer applications than in years past.

“It can be the stress of the job,” said Austin Fire Chief Jim McCoy.
Over the weekend there were two fires in the neighboring cities.

In Albert Lea, Fire Rescue and Albert Lea Police Department responded around 8:00 p.m. to the 600 block of East 5th Street.

A person passing by made the call after seeing smoke and fire coming from the home.
When first responders arrived, smoke and fire was showing from the house on the south and east sides.
Authorities say entry was difficult because the fire had burned through a portion of the first and second floors.
Glenville Fire was called in to assist with the crew.
Crews remained on scene for about six hours to fully extinguish the flames.
No one was home during the fire, so no injuries were reported.
The house is considered a total loss and the damage estimate comes to roughly $100,000.
We're told the Red Cross is assisting the family with temporary housing.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

In Austin, Another house is destroyed after a fire Sunday morning.
Austin Fire Department responded around 6:45 a.m. to the 500 block of 8th Street NE.

Commander Tom Schulte says a man who lives there was home at the time, but was able to get out safely.
The house is a total loss, and the man is now displaced.
Fire officials say there cause was a man drying his pants with a heating device in a deep freezer in his basement. There were no injuries.

“We can always need extra hands during a incident,” said Albert Lea Fire Chief Jeff Laskowske.

To help out Austin and Albert Lea contact the fire station to see how you can give your time.

Albert Lea-(507) 377-4340

Austin-(507) 433-3405

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 11°
Albert Lea
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 9°
Austin
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 14°
Charles City
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 7°
Rochester
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 3°
More fog will be possible tonight.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rockets girls basketball off to undefeated start

Image

Prep basketball highlights and scores across Northern Iowa and Southern Minnesota

Image

"Kid's Cup" donates to Mayo Clinic

Image

"Baby it's cold outside" taken off the air

Image

Keeping the Eyota meeting

Image

Keeping the Eyota market

Image

Civic Center leadership

Image

Rochester Debut

Image

Free Library Launches

Image

Communities feeling firefighter shortage

Community Events