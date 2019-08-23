Commentary: An all-time great wrestling coach in north Iowa says farewell

If you’ve spent more than five minutes with Mark Bertsch, you know what he’s about.

He’s all energy all the time.

Yes, he’s one of the state’s all-time great wrestling coaches and one of the state’s all-time characters; he still claims, despite being 5-foot-5 (maybe?), that he could touch the rim on a 10-foot basketball hoop.

Yes, he should probably have the wrestling room at Newman Catholic named after him at some point.

And, yes, he’s always worn his emotions on his sleeve.

So when he announced this week he stepped down as the wrestling coach after three and a half decades at the same school, I’m sure, as always, a bucket of emotions poured out.

Bertsch always deserved to go out on his own terms.

For years, back when I covered wrestling every winter in north Iowa, we’d have the same conversations.

“Do you think this is it,” I’d ask him.

He never knew.

First, he wanted to finish coaching his son, Matthew.

Bertsch coached a bunch of state champions, but I’d guess the moment his son placed third back in 2011 was the pinnacle of his career.

“I honestly think he got the most out of himself. That’s all I can ask as a dad,” Bertsch said back then, holding back tears throughout the interview.

That would have been the perfect time to retire. But he could never let it go.

There would be some good classes coming up, and he’d want to see them through.

He always seemed to come back.

His concern was never about himself. It was always about the Newman Catholic wrestling program.

It’s not easy to keep a small-school wrestling program going these days.

Numbers are down. The sport is hard. There’s typically no rapid reward; it takes days, weeks and years to get to the point where you can compete with the state’s best.

Consolidation is the norm for many wrestling programs around the state.

I think that’s part of the reason Bertsch kept coming back, year after year.

It wasn’t about him. It was about the people and making sure the program stayed afloat.

It was about the challenge of getting the most out of every kid, whether they were working to crack the varsity lineup or to be standing atop the podium in Des Moines in February.

As the years ticked by and Bertsch grew older, his passion for the sport never wavered.

His coaching theatrics always elicited a smile out of anyone watching him at a dual meet or a tournament, too.

If things were going well, you could tell.

If things weren’t, you could tell.

And it was a pivotal point in the match, you could tell because he’d oftentimes begin leaping (as if he were trying to touch the rim).

And he still has some hops despite being in the wrestling game for 35 years.

Above all else, Bertsch was a people person.

Opposing coaches liked him. Opposing wrestlers liked him. The sport of wrestling loved him. And he loved it back.

Bertsch was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2019 after winning nearly 400 duals and around coaching around 80 state qualifiers.

In the eyes of many, Bertsch has been a Hall of Fame teacher, coach and mentor since he stepped foot on the Newman Catholic campus.

- Jared Patterson is the Digital Content Director at KIMT and previously covered sports in north Iowa.