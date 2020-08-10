Commemorating a piece of WWII era aviation history

MASON CITY, Iowa - This summer marks the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II. And throughout the summer, planes from that era are on tour across the country, including in North Iowa.

The Commemorative Air Force (CAF) is considered to be the world's largest flying museum, with a mission of acquiring, restoring, and preserving combat aircraft which were flown by all military services, and providing a permanent memorial for those who built, serviced and flew them. This past weekend at the Mason City Municipal Airport, as part of the "Flying Legends of Victory Tour", visitors got the chance to tour and fly a B-17 bomber and a P-51 Mustang, which are part of the CAF's Airbase Arizona branch, as well as a couple of private airplanes, including a T-6 and another P-51.

Sentimental Journey, the particular B-17 that was on display, didn't serve in any combat activity; rather, it was used as photo reconnaissance in the Philippines and Japan after the war, then was used as a test airplane during Operation Greenhouse for atomic testing which had use as a drone of sorts, with the Coast Guard later acquiring the aircraft as a rescue plane. In the late 1950s, it was sold into civilian usage and was used as a firebomber to stop fires. In the mid-1970s, a CAF member bought the plane, and was restored.

"Our B-25 was in Italy, our DC-3 was in North Africa. We do have some airplanes that are combat veterans, but a lot of them are not. They survived the scrapping at the end of the war, they weren't shot up, and had various jobs after the war."

While Senior Pilot Chris Schaich has not personally served in the armed forces, he has family members that served during the World War II. During the tours with the planes, he's heard from many veterans share their stories.

"You come out here, when we start it up, you smell it, you see it. If you take a ride with us, you're still experiencing what it was like in 1944. We haven't changed it, it's a great experience to have in your backyard."

With many World War II veterans passing away, he says the tour keeps what they did alive.

"Whether they were a Rosie Riveter or a crew member on a B-17, or somebody that just touched the airplane, this is their monument. We're losing our veterans at an alarming rate from that era, so as they pass, this is what's left to honor their sacrifices and their honor."