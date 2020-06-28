Commemorating Jodi Huisentruit 25 years later

MASON CITY, Iowa - On the 25th anniversary of former KIMT News Anchor Jodi Huisentruit's disappearance, a group of her friends and colleagues gathered in front of the KIMT studios to look back on and remember the kind of person she was, and the impact she had on their lives, as well as sharing a message of hope and letting the world know that they're not giving up.

Janet Nelson is no stranger to KIMT; she was an intern at the station during the summer of 1975. A few months before Jodi's disappearance, Nelson was the news director at NBC affiliate KARE 11 in the Twin Cities, where Jodi applied for a job, and reviewed her tape.

"She was delightful, so full of life. She had such enthusiasm about everything. She had enthusiasm for telling good stories."

Doug Merbach was the news director at KIMT during the time of her disappearance.

"We would've thought something would've been found out, something would've been solved, there would've been justice for Jodi."

The case is still something that is well ingrained in the North Iowa community.

"People haven't forgotten, and it's still in their mind that they want to find out."

One such person is Scott Fuller. He moved to Austin, Minnesota about 10 years ago, and found out about the case through a former TV weathercaster, who directed him to FindJodi.com. He's been committed to gathering tips and leads, and seeking answers as to exactly what happened.

"It would go a long way for the city and the police department, it would go a long way for the community and the area in general, to get the answer to that question. A crime that probably if it were committed the same way yesterday, it would've been solved pretty promptly. Things were different in 1995."

Now, they're hoping that someone can come forward with any vital information that can finally lead to closure.

"In my time in Mason City, it's a wound that hasn't healed. it's a resolution that needs to be put to bed," Fuller said.

"We're still hopeful that something can be found out about Jodi's case, about her situation, about what happened and that there's evidence that can come up that can lead maybe to further investigation and maybe an arrest," Merbach said.

"There are a lot of people who love her. There are a lot of people who care about her, and they're working very hard to find justice for her," Nelson said.

Anyone who knows information about Jodi's disappearance is urged to share that information with investigators. You can contact Mason City Police or the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation; in addition, you can also post anonymous tips to FindJodi.com.