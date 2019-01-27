Coming up: Wind chill temps could reach 50-below this week

Just how cold will it get this week? Well, most of us haven’t seen temperatures this cold in many, many years.
Lows could reach 30-below Wednesday and Thursday, while wind chills could be far worse.
The projected wind chill for Wednesday is -50 to -65 degrees, and it could reach -50 wind chill Thursday.
As for the highs, the projected high temp for Wednesday is -19.
