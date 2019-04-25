ROCHESTER, Minn.- Marvel fans filled the Rochester Marcus Theater on Thursday night for the premiere showing of Avengers: Endgame.

From Thursday through Sunday, the film will air more than 125 times at the Marcus Theater alone.

This film is more than a decade and 21 films in the making, so fans are eager to catch the new flick.

But KIMT spoke with fans before the movie about the real reasoning for attending...is it for the actual film? Or maybe the popcorn? Turns out, it's all abut the experience.

Fans say they don't see movie theaters dying down any time soon because part of the fun is getting to watch the movie with other fans, interact, and experience all of the emotions as one.