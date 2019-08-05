Comedian uses humor to talk about bipolar disorder

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Mental health is taking a front row in Rochester. A native of the Med City, now turned New York comedian, took the stage to share his experience living with bipolar disorder.

Tristan Miller told KIMT there is a lot of misinformation and assumptions about mental illness.

Miller's goal as a comedian is to let everyone know that we are all human.

"I think most people with bipolar disorder are pretty emotionally needy people. There is a sensitivity there and I think making people laugh like really allows you to give something back and feel good about yourself and other people," said bipolar comedian Tristan Miller.

If you missed Miller's show in Rochester you can catch him in Minneapolis, at the Fringe Festival, the weekend of August 10-11.