Comcast/Xfinity to issue refunds to settle Minnesota lawsuit

Thousands of Comcast/Xfinity customers in Minnesota will receive refunds and debt relief to settle a lawsuit alleging it overcharged customers for cable.

Posted: Jan 15, 2020 12:27 PM
Posted By: The Associated Press

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said Wednesday that 15,600 Minnesotans will receive refunds and an additional 16,000 will get debt relief. Ellison said the refunds and debt relief are worth millions of dollars.

The settlement also requires Comcast to change its advertising practices to disclose the full amount customers will be charged for service.

A company spokesman has not responded to a message seeking comment.

