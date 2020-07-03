Combined fireworks show for Mason City and Clear Lake in the age of coronavirus

MASON CITY, Iowa - Although it's not quite the Fourth of July yet, Mason City and Clear Lake are holding a combined fireworks show at the North Iowa Events Center.

"God bless America. I'm thankful that we live in the land of the free and the brave," said Barb Cassady, who was the first through the gates at the fairgrounds. She got a spot right up front to catch the pyrotechnic production.

"They've got it very well organized and we're apart from each other and yet nobody can get in front of us so we can't see," she said.

That's because cars are being lined up in every other space, perfect for social distancing and a good view. Cassaday has nothing but high praise for the folks in charge of hte show, saying it's the perfect balance of safety and Fourth of July fun.

"We don't have to wear our masks because we're in the car and yet we can if we're out and it's perfect."

Fairgrounds vice president Scott Miller says that was exactly what they were trying to achieve with this celebration.

"We're doing everything we can to try and have some sense of normalcy for the Fourth, but still stay safe," he said.

Miller says the fairgrounds consulted CG Public Health on how to best protect spectators from COVID-19.

"They made a recommendation that we probably shouldn't have the grandstands open and they were concerned about lines being too long with the vendors so they recommended not having vendor trucks and they're the experts and we follow their advice," he said.