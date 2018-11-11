Clear

Combine fire in Worth County

It happened Saturday evening.

Posted: Nov. 11, 2018 9:30 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

WORTH COUNTY, Iowa – Authorities responded to a combine fire Saturday evening.

The Worth County Sheriff’s Office says it got a 911 call around 6:30 pm about a combine on fire in the 4800 block of Raven Avenue. No one was hurt and both the extent of the damage and cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.

The Northwood Fire Department assisted at the scene.

The weekend chill continues but we avoid the snow.
