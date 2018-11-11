WORTH COUNTY, Iowa – Authorities responded to a combine fire Saturday evening.
The Worth County Sheriff’s Office says it got a 911 call around 6:30 pm about a combine on fire in the 4800 block of Raven Avenue. No one was hurt and both the extent of the damage and cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.
The Northwood Fire Department assisted at the scene.
Related Content
- Combine fire in Worth County
- Fire in rural Worth County
- House catches fire in Worth County
- Worth County house fire under investigation
- Worth County crash Monday morning
- 2-car accident in Worth County
- Grass fire warning from Worth County Sheriff's Office
- Rollover crash early Sunday in Worth County
- Cell phone reminder from Worth County Sheriff
- Two-vehicle crash in Worth County
Scroll for more content...