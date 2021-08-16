Combatting pandemic learning loss before the start of the school year

ROCHESTER, Minn. - According to a study from the American Research Journal, more than half of students grades 1-6 lose an average of 39% of their school year gains during the summer months. Now that students are ready to go back to class after summer vacation and a year of pandemic learning, parents and educators are concerned about the loss of pandemic.

Jennifer Blissenbach, center director at Sylvan Learning in Rochester, is seeing an influx of parents seeking tutoring support for pandemic-related reasons. One of those reasons is preventing pandemic learning loss.

Blissenbach is seeing children's core skills like English and reading foundations being impacted. Some students have a whole year to catch up on rather than just a few months of skill retention affected over summer break.

"Pandemic learning loss is looking a lot bigger. Students were out of the classroom for almost a year with summer tagged onto the end, so we see students trying to catch up to their peers. Parents have realized that their student is farther behind than they are thinking. But getting them caught up has really been the priority of a lot of parents this summer," explains Blissenbach.

For kids heading to Rochester Public Schools, the first day of class is under two weeks away. To set your children up for success, Blissenbach recommends being organized, encouraging time management and schedules for your kids, and talking with them about expectations for the school year.

Sylvan Learning is currently offering camps to help kids prepare to go back to school. If you find your child is struggling to keep up with assignments once class begins, Sylvan also offers homework support programs.