Combat Vets Motorcycle Association 48-2 is hosting a tribute to local veterans

AUSTIN, Minn. - About 20% of veterans who served in either Iraq or Afghanistan suffer from PTSD or depression, according to the National Veterans Foundation.

The non-profit, Combat Vets Motorcycle Association 48-2, or CVMA, has a mission of vets helping vets. Every dollar they raise goes right back to veterans and they've been able to hold many events the past few weeks, serving them. Tracy Sunde is a proud family support member of the organization because her step dad served. She explained so many people are struggling right now and for veterans, the isolation can bring up old memories. "I think because I've worked so much with my step dad and the veterans in the CVMA, that when you come back from being deployed, there's a lot of things that we don't know as civilians that they go through," said Sunde. "Whether you've been back home for a year or 50 years, those scars don't go away."

On Sunday, October 11th, the CVMA will be taking a motorcycle ride from the American Legion in Austin and end at the assisted living facility Cedars of Austin. There they will have a ceremony for the 34 vets who live there. Sunde said her goal is to make sure they know they're not forgotten about. "It only takes one person in the world to do something great to change peoples lives," explained Sunde. "So if other people kind of jump on board and even if people do it in different communities, I think that's great. We need to spread some love and positivity in our world right now."

They encourage everyone to take part in the ride through Austin and show your support during the ceremony. It begins at 2:30 p.m.