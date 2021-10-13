Columbine survivor shares lessons, hope with students and educators

WINONA, Minn. - A survivor of the Columbine shooting is sharing lessons learned from the immense tragedy with students and teachers in Southeast Minnesota.

Few can imagine what Craig Scott went through as a teenager on April 20th, 1999. After heading to the library of his high school to study for a test, Scott would witness ten classmates being killed feet away from him.

"I was in the room where most of the shooting happened," Scott said. "10 students were killed around me, and I had two friends that were killed right next to me."

Scott hid under a table as the shooters opened fire. After boldly sprinting from the school's library to save his life, he would learn his sister Rachel was the first victim of the massacre.

"I struggle a lot with anger, and hating the two shooters, and I used to - people just had to tiptoe around me," said Scott.

More than twenty years later, Scott doesn't hide from the horror of Columbine. Instead, he's made it his mission to create a bigger, more positive impact than the shooters sought to make.

"Instead of just lashing out, you can take anger and directed towards a goal and it becomes determination, and my determination was 'I want to make a positive impact. The shooters at Columbine wanted to leave a negative impact, I want to leave a positive impact."

Over the past two decades, Scott has traveled to schools across the country, inspiring students and staff to turn pain into purpose, become emotionally resilient, and value themselves as well as those around him.

"One of the mothers of one of the shooters wrote a book, and she said 'we valued our son, but he didn't believe in his own value.'" Scott continued, "and so with the thinking of 'I'm not valuable, I'm worthless, the world would just be better off without me,' I come in with the message that you have incredible, inherent built-in value, and don't underestimate your potential. You always have the capacity to give, to love, to do good in this world."

Sharing his message across Winona Area Public Schools Wednesday, Scott challenged community members to let the brightest parts of life outshine the dark.

"Don't let any one negative thing dominate your thought space, no matter what it is. See through problems, and be focused on answers, and be focused on positive things, because if you focus on the right things, that automatically negates the wrong things.

Scott also worked with students and staff at WAPS, helping them build more positive relationships between each other. In the more than two decades since the Columbine massacre, Scott has spoken to more than 1,000,000 people nationwide.