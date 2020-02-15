Clear

Colorful kites take to the North Iowa sky this weekend

Now in its 19th year, Color the Wind will feature colorful kites and displays, food, and live music, all along the Clear Lake Seawall

Posted: Feb 15, 2020 4:11 AM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - It is one of the coolest, high-flying winter events in North Iowa!

Now in its 19th year, the Color the Wind Kite Festival kicks off Saturday morning at 11:00 at the Seawall in Downtown Clear Lake. This year's festival will feature choreographed kite ballets, food and live music, with vendors having kites for sale if you want to fly one yourself.

Larry Day and his wife have lead the event since the very beginning. Over the years, he's seen the number of fliers, and spectators, grow, including statewide attention from Iowa Public Television, and national attention when the event was featured on CBS Sunday Morning two years ago.

"They have steadily increased. We were at that 8,000 level [prior to CBS Sunday Morning], and we saw a jump. Possibly could back off a bit, but there's a lot of people coming."

He's flown kites in the festival, one of them being a teddy bear. This year, he's flying something new: a tropical fish.

"I've received a lot of comments on that. It's something different than a whale, or a whale shark, or a teddy bear or a cat. It's a tropical fish, about 30 feet long, and 20 feet tall, very colorful. It's a crowd pleaser."

For parking, two shuttles will run between Clear Lake High School and the Downtown Seawall.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
17° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 2°
Albert Lea
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 2°
Austin
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 2°
Charles City
Few Clouds
16° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: -2°
Rochester
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: -5°
Temperatures rebound today
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sports Overtime highlights part two

Image

Sports Overtime highlights part one

Image

Sean Weather 2/14 2

Image

Finding true love, can it be found by swiping right?

Image

Hairstyle discrimination legislature

Image

Abortion amendment in Iowa

Image

National Donor Day

Image

Sen. Tina Smith on Impeachment Trial

Image

Sean Weather

Image

Mayo Clinic Acceptance Letter Mix-Up

Community Events