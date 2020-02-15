Colorful kites take to the North Iowa sky this weekend

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - It is one of the coolest, high-flying winter events in North Iowa!

Now in its 19th year, the Color the Wind Kite Festival kicks off Saturday morning at 11:00 at the Seawall in Downtown Clear Lake. This year's festival will feature choreographed kite ballets, food and live music, with vendors having kites for sale if you want to fly one yourself.

Larry Day and his wife have lead the event since the very beginning. Over the years, he's seen the number of fliers, and spectators, grow, including statewide attention from Iowa Public Television, and national attention when the event was featured on CBS Sunday Morning two years ago.

"They have steadily increased. We were at that 8,000 level [prior to CBS Sunday Morning], and we saw a jump. Possibly could back off a bit, but there's a lot of people coming."

He's flown kites in the festival, one of them being a teddy bear. This year, he's flying something new: a tropical fish.

"I've received a lot of comments on that. It's something different than a whale, or a whale shark, or a teddy bear or a cat. It's a tropical fish, about 30 feet long, and 20 feet tall, very colorful. It's a crowd pleaser."

For parking, two shuttles will run between Clear Lake High School and the Downtown Seawall.