GARNER, Iowa – A Colorado man is sentenced for illegal guns in Hancock County.

Adam Ryan Ziv, 35 of Fort Collins, CO, pleaded guilty to four founds of carrying weapons. He was arrested on June 17, 2019, after being pulled over for speeding on James Avenue south of Britt.

Law enforcement says an open beer could be seen in Ziv’s vehicle, and that led to a search with found three guns and a baton.

Ziv has now been sentenced to two years of supervised probation.