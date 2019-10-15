Colorado Senator Michael Bennet stumps in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa - He was the Superintendent of Denver Public Schools, the largest school district in Colorado, a Chief of Staff to former Mayor, Governor and Presidential hopeful John Hickenlooper, and was Counsel to the U.S. Deputy Attorney General during the Clinton administration.

Now, two-time Colorado Senator Michael Bennet is sharing his vision of what he would do if elected President with North Iowa constituents, as he is seeking the Democratic nomination to challenge President Trump in the 2020 election.

Pranav Singh came to the U.S. from India on a visa to work in the medical field, and discussed the issue of not being able to receive a green card. He lauds the Senator's support of the bipartisan Fairness for High-Skilled Immigrants Act, also known as S.386. It would remove the 7% cap on employment-based visas.

"It does not displace American workers. Studies have shown that making the process more fair increases the average American income. It does not displace them, it actually improves employment. People who are on a visa or green card they create more employment once they create a green card."

In addition, the bill would increase the per-country cap on family-based visas to 15%, and would allow green card applicants that have been stuck in a backlog to have their applications reviewed regardless of country of origin, though it primarily relates to those from India and China seeking green cards due to the high number of applications from the two countries. This has caused some controversy, as critics say immigrants from countries would have their applications delayed even further.

"The backlog is building up. Right now, our expected time to get a green card is 150 years."

The Senator, who was born in India but has American parents, agrees that the immigration system in the U.S. needs to be fixed, and was part of the bipartisan 'Gang of 8' that championed a reform bill that would not only enhance border control, but also provide a path of citizenship for undocumented immigrants, and expand the visa program.

"We could resolve a bunch of issues from border security to what we're doing in agriculture if we just sat down and did the work...did a version of the bill that we tried to passed in 2013."

During last year's government shutdown, Bennet supported a compromise that would promise a pathway to citizenship to 'Dreamers', while also giving President Trump $1.6 billion for Southern border wall in exchange.

In addition, the Senator discussed his proposal of implementing a public insurance option called Medicare X as part of an expansion of the Affordable Care Act, banning members of Congress from serving as lobbyists, expanding universal early childhood education, and fixing income inequality. He also discussed his plan of changing the picture on affordable housing, by building roughly 4 million affordable housing units for the middle class, seniors and low income families in the U.S. He says he wants to fix the shortage in order to help the 40 million middle and lower income households who can't afford housing.

"There's a real focus in my plan in rural America. A lot of the shortage is in places like this where people don't have access to affordable housing, and transportation is very expensive. This is on the list of issues we need to address."