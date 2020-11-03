Color the Wind kite festival to continue in Clear Lake

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – The “Color the Wind” kite festival will return to North Iowa in 2022.

The Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors says it has voted to take over organizing the event from Larry and Kay Day, who founded and managed the festival for 19 years. Unfortunately, due to complications related to the global pandemic, the Board says it will not be able to put on a “Color the Wind” event in 2021.

“Ideally, we’d love to present Color the Wind in February 2021, but we all know circumstances have been less than ideal this year,” says Chamber President & CEO Stacy Doughan. “With the Day’s guidance, we are confident Color the Wind will return in its full glory in February 2022, and it is our honor to continue the Day’s legacy and this remarkable event.”

“Color the Wind” has featured kits of all shapes and sizes flying over Clear Lake and has attracted crowds from across the country.

“It’s been an opportunity for us to give back to this wonderful community, and it’s been good to us,” says Larry Day, “but it’s time for us to take a step back.”